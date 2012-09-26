By Ben Blanchard and Langi Chiang
BEIJING, Sept 26 North Korea got a lukewarm
reception to a plea on Wednesday for investment in two special
economic zones set up with China, with businesses expressing
worries about the impoverished state's stability and lack of
basic infrastructure like banks.
Rason on North Korea's east coast and Hwanggumphyong, an
area on the western border between the two countries, hope to
attract Chinese and foreign investment to help Pyongyang
overcome tough international sanctions imposed in retaliation
for its nuclear tests.
New leader Kim Jong-un also aims to deliver on a promise to
make the North a "prosperous" nation by 2012 and banish memories
of his father's austere 17-year rule.
But after listening to a presentation from Chinese and North
Korean officials at one of Beijing's most expensive hotels
laying out the supposed allure of the two zones, the head of one
company gave an emphatic "no" when asked if she was convinced.
"We're not thinking about it at the moment," said Li
Guilian, chairwoman of Dalian-based clothing company Dayang
Trands. "We might go and have a look at Hwanggumphyong, but I
don't think we'll invest."
She nodded her head vigorously when asked if she thought it
was risky investing in such an isolated and backward country.
"Investors need first of all to consider the environment. If
there's a problem with the environment, then there's no way
people are going to commit money," Li told Reuters.
Some Chinese companies which have been brave enough to
invest in their economically feeble neighbour have come to
regret it.
Chinese miner and steel manufacturer, the Xiyang Group, has
described its investment in an iron-ore powder venture there as
"a nightmare", accusing the North of violating its own
investment laws.
North Korea relies on China to support its economy, which
has been dragged down by decades of mismanagement and sanctions
over its weapons programmes.
Kim's father, who died last December, flirted with reform
but never really let it take root, wary of anything that might
undermine his family's iron grip over the state.
But the new leader has presented a different image to his
father and is believed to want economic and agricultural reform.
China also wants stability in North Korea and has been keen to
push its neighbour to learn from its experience.
"We are willing to share our 30 years of experience of
reform and opening up with our North Korean comrades," Bing
Zhigang, deputy governor of Liaoning province, which borders
North Korea, told the forum.
North Korea is promising incentives such as low taxes and
visa free access to at least part of the two zones, though
details are sketchy.
"We hope the two governments can offer more support and
speed up the implementation of related policies to create better
conditions for companies," said Yang Tianping, general manager
of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Co Ltd.
"We hope to see more detailed rules for business
operations," added Yang, whose company runs a booming industrial
zone next to Hong Kong.
As China's economy bolts ahead, North Korea could also offer
respite from growing Chinese labour costs, officials hope.
Wang Lianhe, director of China's Heilongjiang Ningan Farm,
which grows rice in the Rason zone, told Reuters the basic
monthly salary was just $80, even if the lack of any Chinese
banks there complicated his business.
Still, he is optimistic.
"As one of the first companies doing businesses there, they
also offered us special rights to trade in grain and get into
the tourism and mining sectors. That's for our expansion in the
future," Wang told Reuters.