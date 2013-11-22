BEIJING Nov 22 China warned North Korea on
Friday it would not tolerate chaos on its doorstep, while
blaming Japan for the tension between Asia's two largest
economies.
Ties between Beijing and Pyongyang have deteriorated since
North Korea conducted its third nuclear test in February. China
signed on to U.N. sanctions in March, but remains the North's
largest trading partner.
"China will never allow (anyone) to cause chaos and
incidents on our home's doorstep and will never accept China's
process of development from being disturbed and interrupted
again," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on the foreign ministry's
website.
Wang reiterated China's stance that it promotes the
denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the solution of
problems through dialogue and safeguards to peace and stability
in the region.
"The current difficult situation in Sino-Japanese relations
has been triggered and caused by Japan," Wang said in what the
foreign ministry called a "special report" on China's path of
peaceful development.
His remarks underscore the severe strain in Sino-Japanese
ties caused by a dispute over tiny islands in the East China Sea
believed to be surrounded by energy-rich waters.
Relations have also been overshadowed by what China calls
Japan's refusal to admit to World War Two-era atrocities
committed by its soldiers in China between 1931 and 1945.
"Japan should face up to reality, be cautious in its
language and prudent in its actions, and refrain from doing
things that undermine China's sovereignty and interests," Wang
said.
"Japan's years of militarism and war of aggression have
brought grave disaster to countries in Asia. Only when (it)
learns from history can it open up to the future, only by
adhering to the path of peace can it win its neighbours' trust."
Ties between the two countries suffered in September 2012
after Japan bought two of the disputed islets from a private
owner, setting off a wave of protests and boycotts of Japanese
goods across China.
On the United States, Wang repeated President Xi Jinping's
earlier remarks that China wanted to build "a new brand of
relations between major powers", based on principles of
non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and cooperation.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)