HONG KONG Jan 11 A group of Chinese investors
including China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina)
and AGIC Capital agreed on Monday to buy German plastics
processing machinery maker KraussMaffei for 925 million euros
($1.01 billion).
The group, which also included Guoxin International
Investment Corp, bought the German firm from Canada's Onex Corp
, confirming a Reuters report on Jan 7.
The investment was the first for AGIC, a private equity firm
founded by former Deutsche Bank top China dealmaker Henry Cai
that launched its fund in March 2015.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
