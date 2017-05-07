By John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI May 7 Organisers barred journalists on
Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract
Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the
family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for
immigrant visas.
The two-tower luxury apartment complex in New Jersey, One
Journal Square, is being developed by KABR Group and the Kushner
Companies, which until recently was headed by senior White House
advisor Jared Kushner, the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka.
The developers are seeking to raise $150 million, or 15.4
percent of funding for the project, from investors through the
EB-5 visa programme, according to marketing materials posted by
the event's organiser, immigration agency Qiaowai.
The controversial EB-5 programme allows wealthy foreigners
to, in effect, buy U.S. immigration visas for themselves and
families by investing at least $500,000 in certain development
projects.
"Sorry, this is a private event," said a man stopping
journalists from entering a function room on Sunday afternoon at
the Four Seasons Hotel in Shanghai.
Guests at the event said Kushner's sister, Nicole Kushner
Meyer, spoke for about 10 minutes, including about her family's
humble roots.
According to the New York Times, Meyer attended a similar
event in Beijing on Saturday and told the audience of about 100
people the project "means a lot to me and my entire family".
Jared Kushner, whose White House portfolio includes
relations with China, sold his stake in Kushner Companies to a
family trust early this year. His lawyer said in a statement in
March that Kushner was fully complying with ethics rules,
removing himself from active participation in his prior
businesses and divesting assets.
A Kushner Companies spokeswoman declined to comment in a New
York Times article about the Beijing event published on
Saturday.
The Times story said Meyer did not respond when asked if she
was concerned about possible conflicts of interest facing her
brother. Journalists from the Times and Washington Post were
removed from Saturday's Beijing event, the newspapers reported.
POPULAR WITH WEALTHY CHINESE
One potential investor, Sophie Xing, said a "very important"
factor in her decision to attend Sunday's event was the fact
that the project was a Kushner Companies investment and that
Trump's son-in-law's sister would be showing up in Shanghai.
"Actually I really don't know how close they are but I felt
that this was a pretty good project," she said.
In a promotional text message seen by Reuters, Qiaowai made
note of Meyer's relationship to Trump and called her the event's
"heavyweight honoured guest".
Qiaowei representatives at the event declined to answer
questions from journalists, and calls to its listed phone number
went unanswered.
Qiaowei is also known as QWOS. Its promotional materials for
the project, which it also calls Kushner1, advertise the
prospect of putting money in under the federal EB-5 programme.
The programme is popular among wealthy Chinese looking to
shift assets abroad or move overseas, but it has come under fire
in the United States.
Some U.S. lawmakers have called for changing or abolishing
the EB-5 programme, but the scheme was recently renewed by
Congress until Sept. 30.
Potential investor Xing said a Kushner representative who
spoke on Sunday stressed that EB-5 rules could change after
September to raise the minimum required investment.
Another person who attended Sunday's event, Liu Guoqi, was
mindful of the potential rule change. Liu said he had been to
previous pitches for EB-5 investments but had concerns about the
risks.
"The whole thing may change later this year so we feel that
there isn't much time left," he said.
In the United States, the EB-5 programme has also sparked
concerns about possible scams. Some immigrants have been burned
by misrepresentations made about the programme by promoters,
both inside and outside the United States. Many have lost not
only their money but their chance at winning U.S. citizenship.
Trump has vowed to clamp down on illegal immigration.
In addition to Beijing and Shanghai, the road show for One
Journal Square was scheduled to hit the Chinese cities of
Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan, according to Qiaowai's marketing
materials online.
It calls the Kushner family a "famous real estate clan", and
touts EB-5 immigration as "peace of mind".
Qiaowai's Chinese-language marketing material describes the
project as "supported by the government, created by a star
developer", and says the project is its 87th EB-5 programme.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Alex Richardson)