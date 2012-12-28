(Adds details paragraphs 6-9, 12)
BEIJING Dec 28 China amended its labor law on
Friday to ensure that workers hired through contracting agents
are offered the same conditions as full employees, a move meant
to tighten a loophole used by many employers to maintain
flexible staffing.
Contracting agencies have taken off since China implemented
the Labor Contract Law in 2008, which stipulates employers must
pay workers' health insurance and social security benefits and
makes firing very difficult.
"Hiring via labor contracting agents should be arranged only
for temporary, supplementary and backup jobs," the amendment
reads, according to the Xinhua news agency. It takes effect on
July 1, 2013.
Contracted laborers now make up about a third of the
workforce at many Chinese and multinational factories, and in
some cases account for well over half.
Some foreign representative offices, all news bureaus and
most embassies are required to hire Chinese staff through
employment agencies, rather than directly.
Under the amendment, "temporary" refers to durations of
under six months, while supplementary workers would replace
staff who are on maternity or vacation leave, Kan He, vice
chairman of the legislative affairs commission of the National
People's Congress standing committee, said at a press conference
to introduce the legislation.
The main point is that contracting through agencies should
not become the main channel for employment, he said,
acknowledging that the definition of backup might differ by
industry.
"In order to prevent abuse, the regulations control the
total numbers and the proportion of workers that can be
contracted through agencies and companies cannot expand either
number or proportion at whim," Kan said.
"The majority of workers at a company should be under
regular labor contracts."
Although in theory contracted or dispatch workers are paid
the same, with benefits supplied by the agencies who are legally
their direct employers, in practice many contracted workers,
especially in manufacturing industries and state-owned
enterprises, do not enjoy benefits and are paid less.
Employment agencies have been set up by local governments
and even by companies themselves to keep an arms-length
relationship with workers. Workers who are underpaid, fired or
suffer injury often find it very difficult to pursue
compensation through agencies.
China would increase inspections for violations, Kan said,
including the practice of chopping a longer contract into
several contracts of shorter duration to maintain the appearance
of "temporary" work.
Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co.
said in November that it would require its 249 supplier
factories in China to cap the number of temporary or contracted
workers at 30 percent of regular full-time employees.
It announced the corrective measure after Chinese labor
activists reported violations of overtime rules and working
conditions as well as under-age workers at Samsung suppliers.
Samsung says its own audit did not find workers under China's
legal working age of 16.
