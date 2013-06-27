(Removes incorrect byline)
BEIJING, June 27 Chinese factory workers on
Thursday released their U.S. boss whom they had held captive for
a week over a compensation dispute, a company official said.
Chip Starnes, president of Specialty Medical Supplies, was
allowed to leave the factory in northern Beijing and was resting
in a hotel.
"As of now my boss Chip feels exhausted after two harsh days
and has gone back to a hotel, okay?" Specialty Medical General
Manager Xing Shuang told Reuters Television. "This is all I have
to say."
The workers had demanded severance packages identical to
those offered to 30 employees who were recently laid off, even
though the firm planned no further layoffs, Starnes said
earlier.
It was not immediately clear how the dispute was resolved.
Starnes spent the week inside the plant, which produces
alcohol pads and plastic blood lancets for diabetics, behind
barred windows. He could not be immediately reached for comment.
The stand-off highlighted one of the lesser-known risks of
doing business in China - that trust between workers and
management, and faith in the legal system, is often low.
Starnes, whose company is based in Florida, flew to China on
June 18 and his detention started on Friday.
The workers' demands followed rumours that the entire plant
was being closed after the company's plastic injection moulding
division began a move to India to lower production costs.
(Reporting by Sabrina Mao and Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Nick
Macfie)