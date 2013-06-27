(Removes incorrect byline)
BEIJING, June 27 Chinese factory workers on
Thursday released their U.S. boss, held captive for a week,
after a compensation dispute was resolved, a company official
and union representative said.
Chip Starnes, president of Specialty Medical Supplies, in the
Beijing suburb of Huairou, was allowed to leave the factory and
was resting in a hotel, the company official said.
The workers had demanded severance packages identical to
those offered to 30 employees who were recently laid off, even
though the firm planned no further layoffs, Starnes said
earlier.
"The mass labour dispute incident for this unit has been
resolved," said Chu Lixian, head of the rights and interests
department of the Huairou District Labour Union.
"Both sides have come to an agreement through joint efforts
made by Mr. Starnes and the workers' side. The results have
turned out to be satisfactory."
The workers' demands followed rumours that the entire plant
was being closed after the company's plastic injection moulding
division began a move to India to lower production costs.
"As of now my boss Chip feels exhausted after two harsh days
and has gone back to a hotel, okay?" Specialty Medical General
Manager Xing Shuang told Reuters Television. "This is all I have
to say."
Starnes spent the week inside the plant, which produces
alcohol pads and plastic blood lancets for diabetics, behind
barred windows. He could not be immediately reached for comment.
The stand-off highlighted one of the lesser-known risks of
doing business in China - that trust between workers and
management, and faith in the legal system, is often low.
Starnes, whose company is based in Florida, flew to China on
June 18 and his detention started on Friday.
(Reporting by Sabrina Mao and Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Nick
Macfie)