SHANGHAI May 31 One man has been arrested and
two others are missing in southern China after conducting an
investigation into a Chinese factory making Ivanka Trump-branded
shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said
on Wednesday.
"We appeal to President Trump, Ivanka Trump herself, and to
her related brand company to advocate and press for the release
our activists," China Labor Watch said in an email to Reuters.
Labour activist Hua Haifeng was arrested in the southern
province of Jiangxi on suspicion of illegally using
eavesdropping equipment, according to Li Qiang, executive
director of China Labor Watch.
The three men had been investigating a factory which makes
shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand and other Western brands, he
said in an email.
