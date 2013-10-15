BEIJING Oct 15 A trust company run by CITIC,
one of China's biggest investment firms, has launched the
country's first trust product backed by rural land rights, as
Beijing plans land reforms to boost farm productivity and
quicken urbanisation.
Under the plan, CITIC Trust Co. will lease 5,400 mu (360
hectares) of land from farmers in Suzhou city, China's eastern
Anhui province, and then transfer the land rights to a farming
company, according a statement issued by the trust firm.
Farmers will be paid in rents in addition to wages if they
choose to work on the farm, the company said.
Chinese agriculture is still too small-scale to permit
investment to boost productivity enough to feed a growing urban
population, putting pressure on the government to allow land
transfers.
China puts its rural land under collective ownership, giving
farmers the rights over their contracted land but barring them
from selling the land directly in the market.
Local governments requisition land at low prices and re-sell
the land to property developers or factory owners, leaving
little gains for farmers. The process is rife with corruption
and violence.
Chinese leaders are expected to unveil reform plans at a key
party meeting in November to loosen controls on land transfers
to help promote large-scale farming and quicken urbanisation.
(Reporting by Zhang Shengnan and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim
Coghill)