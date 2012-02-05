BEIJING Feb 5 China has failed to give
farmers adequate protection from arbitrary seizures of land,
Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments published on Sunday in which
he acknowledged that the resulting discontent is fanning
protests.
Wen made the comments while visiting Guangdong province in
southern China, where an audacious protest by residents of Wukan
village in late 2011 galvanised official attention on widespread
anger over farmland confiscations.
The Chinese premier, who retires later this year, said he
understood why villagers were often angry about land losses, and
vowed to give real bite to protections that in theory give
farmers a collective say in land development.
"What is the widespread problem now? It's the arbitrary
seizure of farmers' fields, and the farmers have complaints
about this, and it's even sparking mass incidents," Wen said in
Guangdong on Saturday, according to the Xinhua report.
"Mass incidents" is the official euphemism for protests,
riots and mass petitions.
"The root of the problem is that the land is the property of
the farmers, but this right has not been protected in the way it
should be," said Wen.
Wen, who has cast himself as a defender of the struggling
farmer, also vowed to make village committee elections -- seen
by many residents as an empty formality under the thumb of
officials -- into an authentic channel for public opinion.
Neither Wen's comments on land nor on village elections
broke new policy ground, but they underscored government jitters
about rural discontent as China's ruling Communist Party heads
towards a leadership handover in late 2012. He did not mention
the Wukan protests.
Farmers in China do not directly own their fields. Instead,
most rural land is owned collectively by a village, with farmers
allocated leases for usage rights that last for decades.
In theory, villagers can collectively decide whether to
apply to sell off or develop land. In practice, however, state
officials can decide -- and they often override the wishes of
farmers, hoping to generate investment, revenues and pay-offs.
Residents of Wukan village in Guangdong threw such problems
into glaring focus in late 2011, when they held a 10-day protest
over confiscated land and the death of a protest organiser.
They won concessions from the province government, which
promised to correct land abuses and establish a popularly
elected village committee. These committees have little power
and must answer to the party, but they can act as a break on
land abuses by officials and oversee where village revenues go.
Wen signalled that he was sympathetic to giving villagers
more say over their own affairs.
"We must certainly protect the voting rights of farmers, and
be unwavering in properly carrying out village self-governance
and direct election of village committees," he told villagers
outside of Guangzhou, the province capital of Guangdong.
On Wednesday, residents of Wukan held a symbolic election on
the way towards voting for a new village committee.
The number of "mass incidents" of unrest recorded by the
Chinese government grew from 8,700 in 1993 to about 90,000 in
2010, according to several government-backed studies. Some
estimates are higher, and the government has not released
official data for recent years.
Conflict over land requisitions accounted for more than 65
percent of rural "mass incidents", the China Economic Times
reported this year, citing survey data.
While in Guangdong, Wen also discussed the impact of the
euro zone crisis.
