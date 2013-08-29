BEIJING Aug 29 A bulldozer killed a
four-year-old girl in southeastern China after her family
resisted a land grab, a major cause of unrest in the country,
Chinese media reported on Thursday, sparking online outrage.
Hong Xiaorou was killed in Fujian province when the
bulldozer hit her on Wednesday despite her grandmother screaming
for the vehicle to stop, a provincial government-run news
website said.
Photos on Sina Weibo, China's version of Twitter, showed
Hong's parents weeping over Hong's lifeless body.
Authorities said Hong's death was an accident and that they
had detained those responsible, according to the website.
Seizures of land across China have been fuelled by soaring
prices and the government's urban expansion drive, resulting in
often violent clashes between officials and villagers.
Outdated laws mean farmers have little legal recourse to
oppose land grabs - commonly where village leaders sell off
plots to a developer with little or no consultation - or to
demand fairer compensation.
Hong's death has been widely discussed on Weibo, especially
as it follows a series of grisly incidents involving children.
Chinese police said they were hunting a woman suspected of
gouging out the eyes of a six-year-old boy, state media reported
on Wednesday.
"Recently there have been so many children who have been
injured and so many reports of deaths," a microblogger wrote.
"Please stop hurting children."
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Nick
Macfie)