By James Pomfret
| SHANGPU, China, March 7
SHANGPU, China, March 7 Torched vehicles and
violent clashes in the Chinese village of Shangpu as farmers
protest the loss of land to developers is an uncomfortable
reminder to Beijing's incoming leadership that, for many,
pledges of reform to prevent land grabs ring hollow.
Seizures of land across China have been fuelled by soaring
prices and Beijing's urban expansion drive. But outdated laws
mean farmers have little legal recourse to oppose land grabs -
commonly where village leaders sell off plots to a developer
with little or no consultation - or to demand fairer
compensation.
Following a spate of high-profile cases, including that of
Wukan -- a southern village that openly revolted over murky land
sales in 2011 -- outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao pledged last year
to overhaul the regime for land expropriations to give farmers
more power. But turning draft policies into law is taking time
and in some cases laws are being watered down, leaving land
grabs as a leading cause of social unrest.
The case in Shangpu is typical of thousands of others in
China each year, according to the accounts of villagers. They
say a 33 hectare plot of land now being used to grow rice on the
outskirts of the village, also in southern China, was sold off
without their consent to make way for the construction of an
electric cable factory.
They want the land back and the contract scrapped. Tensions
boiled over on February 22 when thousands of residents fought
and chased off several hundred men wielding steel pipes and
spades who were hired as thugs to try to intimidate the
villagers into acquiescing on the deal, they say.
Residents then gutted and overturned more than 20 vehicles
driven by the intruders. The smashed jeeps and cars still litter
the roads.
"We had every right to fight back and protect ourselves,"
said a 16-year-old villager who declined to be identified for
fear of reprisals. "The land is our livelihood. We can't survive
without it."
RULE OF LAW
Residents have now barricaded the village. Groups of young
men - rocks, sticks and walkie-talkies at the ready - watch and
block roads from makeshift guardposts, while others have
petitioned authorities and are waiting for them to come to their
aid.
"Every day we wait but the officials here are ignoring us.
The police sit around and won't help. We haven't heard anything.
The pressure is building," said a middle aged village leader,
who would only be quoted by his family name of Li.
About 90,000 "mass incidents" - a euphemism for social
unrest -- occur each year in China, of which some two-thirds are
triggered by land related disputes.
The Landesa Rural Development Institute - a body advocating
land rights that made this estimate based on wide-ranging
surveys in China - says land reform is crucial to safeguard the
rights of the country's 700 million rural people and mitigate a
growing source of social upheaval.
Bringing greater security to China's farmers is also seen as
crucial to developing a consumer-led economy in China, a pillar
of Beijing's vision for the future. Policymakers hope that more
assured land rights would encourage farmers to save less and
spend more and also feel more secure about seeking urban jobs.
While all farmland is state-owned, Chinese laws allow
farmers long-term land lease rights under village collectives
charged with oversight. Land certificates are imprecise at best
and over half of rural households lack documentation -- leaving
possession dependent upon villagers' knowledge and officialdoms'
whims.
A revised land management law now being debated by China's
parliament, stipulates farmers be paid a "fair" commercial or
market value, rather than 30 times the land's annual
agricultural output as before -- a small, but significant
distinction often exploited by officials who buy cheap and sell
the farmland for a massive markup to businesses.
NEW LAWS TAKE TIME
"The rural land system is central to maintaining rural
stability and ensuring China's long-term development," Wen said
at this week's parliamentary session that will formally confer
China's new leader Xi Jinping with full power.
"We intensified protection of farmland and farmers' rights
and interests, and made a lot of preparations to improve the
system of compensating for expropriation of rural collective
land," he said in a report on China's policy blueprint for 2013.
Wu Xiaohui, a Chinese land expert and Beijing-based lawyer
with Landesa, said revisions to the land management laws would
"introduce procedural safeguards" so the likes of Shangpu's
farmers can be heard and local government power restricted
during land expropriation.
"The revision will not fix all the problems but it will be a
significant improvement over the current laws," said Wu.
But the wheels of Chinese lawmaking turn slowly, involving
multiple parties and government agencies. Already the scope of
proposed revisions to the laws have been substantially watered
down since Wen's push last year.
The Legislative Affairs Office of China's cabinet, the State
Council, has backed the push to change laws. But some government
entities, including the Agriculture Ministry and State Forestry
Administration, "oppose any substantive revision", China's
state-run Legal Daily reported recently.
The Forestry Administration was quoted as saying more study
and time should be taken on the issue.
The draft laws have already been submitted to the heads of
the National People's Congress, China's parliament, but at least
two more reviews are needed before they can be passed.
Even when new laws are in place, the challenge of ensuring
adequate enforcement is unlikely to be resolved so long as
oversight of local officials nationwide is patchy and lax.
For now, only places that go to extremes such as Wukan and
Shangpu tend to get noticed.
"This is a movement for justice," said a Shangpu elder
dressed in green army fatigues as he drank tea with others.
"Xi Jinping said the whole country must fight corruption.
This is good for China and the policy is correct. Our village
supports the Party and Xi. We are only asking the Party gives
our village justice."
(Additional reporting by Grace Li and Jason Subler; Editing by
Neil Fullick)