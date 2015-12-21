BEIJING Dec 21 Over a year ago, a
government-run newspaper warned that a boomtown in southern
China would run out of space to dump the waste left behind from
a building frenzy.
On Sunday, a mountain of mud and construction waste
collapsed at an industrial park in Shenzhen, the rapidly growing
town next to the border with Hong Kong, burying 33 buildings and
leaving nearly 100 people missing.
Besides new buildings, a network of subway lines is being
built in Shenzhen, and mounds of earth are being excavated and
dumped at waste sites.
The official Shenzhen Evening Post, published by the city
government, quoted an unnamed official as saying in October last
year that choosing somewhere to locate these dumps was becoming
"exceedingly difficult" and that it was "the only thing" on his
mind.
"Shenzhen has 12 waste sites and they can only hold out
until next year (2015)," the newspaper said.
The frequency of industrial accidents in China has raised
questions about safety standards following three decades of
breakneck growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Provincial authorities sent a team to investigate the
Shenzhen mudslide, the Ministry of Land Resources said.
The amount of mud and waste at the site was immense and was
stacked too steeply, "causing instability and collapse,
resulting in the collapse of buildings", the ministry said in a
statement.
Fan Xiao, a senior engineer at the government-linked Sichuan
Geology and Mineral Bureau, said such risks from man-made
mountains were prevalent nationwide, especially as China also
has many slag heaps from the mining industry.
"Shenzhen is a modern city after all; ultimately its
management standards are pretty high. It is possible that some
other cities have not reached Shenzhen's standards of
management. Now that Shenzhen has this problem, you can't rule
out a lot of other places having such risks," Fan said.
Shenzhen is supposed to be a model, modern city for China.
Once a quiet fishing village, it was chosen by Beijing three
decades ago to help pioneer landmark economic reforms, and it
has boomed ever since.
The waste site that collapsed on the industrial estate was
only supposed to have had a lifespan of around a year and should
have stopped operating in February this year, according to the
Shenzhen government's online news portal.
But workers said it continued to take waste mud, the report
added.
Shenzhen media has reported several times in the past few
years that companies were illegally dumping construction waste
as the legal dumps were all full.
The Shenzhen government did not respond to requests for
comment.
Another local newspaper, the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone
Daily, said companies were becoming so desperate that even old
ponds once use to farm fish were being filled by building waste,
though low-lying land and mountain hollows were preferred.
Such dump sites were often forced through despite opposition
by residents, media reports said. Environmental impact
assessments were likely skipped, they said.
