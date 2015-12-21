(Corrects conversion in para 6)
* Landslide buries 33 buildings, leaves 91 missing
* Authorities blame high pile of waste debris left by
construction
* President Xi and Premier Li order rescue efforts
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Dec 21 At least 91 people were missing
after a huge mound of mud and construction waste collapsed at a
business park in southern China and buried 33 buildings in the
country's latest industrial disaster.
Premier Li Keqiang ordered an official investigation into
Sunday's landslide in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, just
across the border from Hong Kong, which comes four months after
huge chemical blasts at the northern port of Tianjin killed more
than 160 people.
The mudslide smashed into multi-storey buildings at the
Hengtaiyu industrial park in the city's northwestern Guangming
New District, toppling them in collisions that sent rivers of
earth skyward.
Villager Peng Jinxin said the mud came like "huge waves", as
residents ran out of the way.
"At one point the running mud was only ten metres away from
me," Peng told the official Xinhua news agency.
State television showed scenes of devastation, with crumpled
buildings sticking up from heaps of brown mud which stretched
out across the edge of the industrial park. The mud had covered
an area of more than 60,000 square metres (72,000 sq yards) and
was six metres deep in parts, state media said.
Hundreds of rescuers were sifting through rubble looking for
survivors after the landslide left everything covered in mud,
leaving only a surface of yellow sand visible, Xinhua said.
The Ministry of Land Resources blamed the landslide on a
mountain of waste construction mud in the vicinity.
Provincial authorities sent a team to investigate and said
the accumulation of a large amount of waste meant that mud was
stacked too steep, "causing instability and collapse, resulting
in the collapse of buildings", the ministry said in a statement.
A nearby section of China's major West-East natural gas
pipeline also exploded, state television added, though it was
not clear if this had any impact on the landslide.
Xinhua said the pipeline was owned by PetroChina, China's
top oil and gas producer, that the 400-meter-long ruptured pipe
"has been emptied" and a temporary pipe will be built.
Contacted by Reuters, the company said it was looking into
what had happened.
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered provincial authorities
to do everything possible to minimize casualties, treat the
injured and comfort family members, Xinhua said.
Premier Li ordered central government officials to help
Shenzhen authorities in the rescue, Xinhua said. More than 2,000
rescuers were at the scene, it said, with sniffer dogs and
drones.
Fourteen factories, 13 low-rise buildings and three
dormitories were among the buildings flattened.
Xinhua said 14 people had been rescued and more than 900
people had been evacuated from the site by Sunday evening.
State television said that of the 91 missing, 59 were men
and 32 women. The number of missing had earlier been put at 59.
The frequency of industrial accidents in China has raised
questions about safety standards following three decades of
breakneck economic growth.
In one of China's worst landslides in living memory, more
than 1,500 people died in 2010 when a barrage of mud slid down a
mountainside into a town in the northwestern province of Gansu
following torrential rain.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten, Adam Rose and Judy Hua
in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Paul Tait and
Raju Gopalakrishnan)