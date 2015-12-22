SHENZHEN, China Dec 22 Rescuers pulled one body
from a mountain of rubble on Tuesday after working through the
night with drones and heavy machinery in search of more than 80
people missing since a giant flow of mud and construction waste
engulfed buildings in southern China.
The body recovered from the sea of mud and debris early on
Tuesday was the first confirmed casualty since the landslide
swallowed 33 buildings in the Hengtaiyu industrial park in the
southern boomtown of Shenzhen on Sunday, the official Xinhua
news agency reported.
Rescue workers scoured through the 380,000 sq m (94 acres)
site lit up with floodlights, photos on social media showed,
using heavy diggers to reach possible survivors trapped under
mud up to 10 metres (33 feet) deep.
The People's Daily newspaper said on its microblog post 81
people were still missing.
A report carried on the China defence ministry's website
said police and military forces were in a "race against time"
and were using drones to map out the scene and life-detecting
probes to find possible signs of survivors.
It said rescuers had freed some people trapped in damaged
buildings. The number of missing had been listed as 85 late on
Monday.
The multi-storey buildings toppled within seconds after the
mudslide smashed into them in Shenzhen's Guangming New District.
The mud had come from an overfull waste dump nearby, which
official reports said should have been closed in February.
The frequency of industrial accidents has raised questions
about safety standards in China after three decades of breakneck
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Just four months ago, more than 160 people were killed in
big chemical blasts in the northern port city of Tianjin.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has ordered a probe into the
landslide in Shenzhen, a developed metropolis and business hub
just across the border from Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Adam Jourdan; Writing by Adam
Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)