SANTIAGO, June 26 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday the China Development Bank would offer $10 billion in loans to infrastructure projects in Latin America.

Wen, who spoke in Chile on the last stop of a regional tour, said China and Latin American countries should combat protectionism to bolster economic growth. He also proposed the creation of a China-Latin America cooperation forum and a $5 billion cooperation fund. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Helen Popper)