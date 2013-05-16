(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. government believes
a Chinese missile launch this week was the first test of a new
interceptor that could be used to destroy a satellite in orbit,
a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Wednesday.
China launched a rocket into space on Monday, but no objects
were placed into orbit, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. The
object re-entered Earth's atmosphere above the Indian Ocean.
"We tracked several objects during the flight but did not
observe the insertion of any objects into orbit and no objects
associated with this launch remain in space," said Lieutenant
Colonel Monica Matoush, a Pentagon spokeswoman.
The rocket reached 10,000 km (6,250 miles) above Earth, the
highest suborbital launch seen worldwide since 1976, according
to Jonathan McDowell at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for
Astrophysics.
China has said the rocket, launched from the Xichang
Satellite Launch Center in western China, carried a science
payload to study the earth's magnetosphere.
"I want to emphasize that China has consistently advocated
for the peaceful use of outer space and opposes the
weaponisztion of outer space as well as an arms race in outer
space," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters in
Beijing.
POSSIBLE ANTI-SATELLITE PAYLOAD
However, a U.S. defense official said U.S. intelligence
showed that the rocket could be used in the future to carry an
anti-satellite payload on a similar trajectory. Neither the U.S.
official nor the Pentagon released details of what the Chinese
rocket carried into space.
"It was a ground-based missile that we believe would be
their first test of an interceptor that would be designed to go
after a satellite that's actually on orbit," said the official,
who was not authorized to speak on the record.
Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the U.S. House
Intelligence Committee, declined to comment specifically on the
rocket launch, but said China was clearly taking a more
aggressive posture in space.
"Any time you have a nation-state looking to have a more
aggressive posture in space, it's very concerning," Rogers said
at a Reuters Cybersecurity Summit.
The United States remains concerned about China's
development of anti-satellite capabilities after Beijing shot a
missile at one of its own defunct satellites in orbit in 2007,
creating an enormous amount of debris in space.
Monday's rocket launch was similar to launches using the
Blue Scout Junior rocket that were conducted by the U.S. Air
Force in the 1960s for research on Earth's magnetosphere,
McDowell said in an emailed response to questions.
He said all the previous suborbital launches above 10,000 km
had been conducted by the United States. All China's previous
missile tests went to less than 2,000 km, although Beijing had
launched orbital vehicles higher, including to the moon, he
said.
Most scientific suborbital launches are at most 1,500 km or
so, McDowell added. The 1976 launch was Gravity Probe A, when
NASA and McDowell's institute worked together to launch an
atomic clock to 10,280 km.
Monday's launch came less than a week after U.S. Deputy
Defense Secretary Ashton Carter unveiled what he called a "long
overdue" effort to safeguard U.S. national security satellites
and develop ways to counter the space capabilities of potential
adversaries.
U.S. military space officials are taking steps to improve
the resilience of national security satellites in orbit, the
defense official said. These include using new wave forms to
make it more difficult for adversaries to jam signals from
space, putting U.S. sensors on commercial satellites and using
terrestrial high-frequency communications.
Last week, the Pentagon released an 83-page report on
Chinese military developments that highlighted China's
increasing space capabilities and said Beijing was pursuing a
variety of activities aimed at preventing its adversaries from
using space-based assets during a crisis.
