BEIJING Jan 27 Multinational law firm Dentons
and China's biggest legal practice Dacheng Law Offices said on
Tuesday they had signed off on their merger, a move that will
create the world's biggest law firm.
The new firm, which will be only the second time a Chinese
firm and a global firm have combined, will count more than 6,500
lawyers in 50 countries.
The merger, which follows six months of negotiations, uses a
Swiss verein structure, which allows for separate regional
profit pools and accounting while sharing strategy, branding,
and other core functions. Dacheng will also remain a separate
entity within the combined firm's verein.
The structure is necessary because China forbids foreign law
firms and lawyers from practising law, and instead relegates
them to advisory roles.
However, many foreign firms with offices in China, including
Dentons, have for decades taken advantage of a loophole that
allows them to advise multinational clients on "the Chinese
legal environment," meaning they can handle a wide variety of
domestic matters short of appearing in court or signing official
documents. But in recent years, stung by intense price
competition for such "inbound" work, such firms have
increasingly sought to advise Chinese companies investing
overseas.
According to the agreement, the merged firm will have 19
board directors, five of which will be named by Dacheng.
Dacheng's Peng will serve as the chairman of the new firm's
global board. Joseph Andrew, the current global chairman of
Dentons, will serve as chairman while Elliot Portnoy, the
current chief executive of Dentons will have the same role at
the new firm. The merged firm will not assign any office as its
headquarters.
Following the merger, Dacheng will retain its name within
China. Outside China, the combined entity will be called
Dentons. The firm's logo will include the Chinese characters for
Dacheng, followed by the Dentons name.
The new firm will not share client databases unless it's
necessary in specific cases, where a global client operates in
multiple regions, according to John Koski, the global chief
legal officer of Dentons.
(Reporting by Shangjing Li from Asian Legal Business and
Matthew Miller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)