BEIJING, March 4 Lead emission from
factories and the natural environment in China's manufacturing
heart of Guangdong has poisoned 160 children, Xinhua said on
Sunday in the country's latest case of unfettered industrial
toxins.
Children from Dongtang town in Renhua country were found to
have "elevated" levels of lead in their blood after inhaling
lead-contaminated air and eating food tainted with lead, Xinhua
said.
Th e natural level of lead in Dongtang is also higher than
usual as the town sits on a lead-zinc ore belt which raises the
lead content in the soil, Xinhua said.
The report did not name the factories responsible for the
lead emissions and was based on preliminary investigations that
tested the blood samples of 531 residents last month.
Lead poisoning is prevalent in China and has sparked
protests in the past among angry parents of children hurt by
heavy metal pollution. Lead is especially damaging to children
as it can impede learning and affect behaviours.
To counter widespread public anger, Beijing has promised to
crack down on lead pollution. An industry body said last May
China could shut three quarters of lead-acid battery plants in
the next two or three years to cut local lead demand.
China is the world's largest consumer of refined lead, with
70 percent used for making batteries.
Lead poisoning builds up through regular exposure to small
amounts of lead and damages the nervous and reproductive
systems, kidneys, as well as causing high blood pressure and
anaemia.
In 2009, protesters broke into one smelting plant they
blamed for the lead poisoning of more than 600 children,
smashing trucks and tearing down fences before the police
stopped them.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)