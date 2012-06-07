Chinese President Hu Jintao waves as he makes his way out to greet leaders and observers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Files

Position: President of the People's Republic of China

Incumbent: Hu Jintao

Date of birth: December 21, 1942

Term: March 2003 to March 2013. Will most likely be replaced by current Vice-President Xi Jinping, his chosen successor.

Key Facts:

-- As leader of the most populous country on earth, Hu took up his post in 2003 in the first planned, orderly transition since the Communist revolution in 1949. He has overseen Beijing's successful hosting of the 2008 Olympics and a massive stimulus plan to battle the global economic downturn.

-- In contrast to his backslapping predecessor, Jiang Zemin, Hu's guarded style and positions reflect a life immersed in the scripted rituals of the ruling Communist Party.

-- A hydraulic engineer by training, Hu's fledgling career as a Communist Party instructor at the elite Tsinghua University in Beijing was cut short by Mao Zedong's 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, when the chairman sought to purge perceived threats to his revolutionary radicalism. Hu ended up in poor, hilly Gansu province in the west, where from 1968 to 1982 he worked as an engineer and then as an official, winning the notice of Party veterans who later nurtured his rise.

-- Brought to Beijing to work in the Communist Youth League, Hu's patron was Hu Yaobang, a reformist who irked Party elders with his maverick ways. In the 1980s, Hu Jintao earned his political stripes in dirt-poor Guizhou and then in Tibet. As Party chief of restive Tibet, Hu Jintao showed he could please hardliners when he oversaw a crackdown on pro-independence protests in 1988-1989.

-- Familiar with poverty through his time in two of China's poorest regions, Hu has vowed to create a more equal "harmonious" society and a more sustainable economy. He has cut taxes and education costs for poor farmers and sped up healthcare reform to raise living standards and avert possible unrest.

-- 2012 is a transition year, when Hu and Premier Wen start to hand over the reins of power to a new leadership after a decade in charge. A smooth handover is the prime objective, which appears to limit leeway for major reform.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Langi Chiang and Aileen Wang; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and David Cutler)