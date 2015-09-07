BEIJING, Sept 7 Beijing rolled out a series of policy incentives on Monday to shore up China's financial leasing business, aiming to better serve the broader economy at home and increase competitiveness overseas.

Domestic leasing companies are encouraged to improve competitiveness in their core businesses, such as the leasing of aircraft, ships and construction machinery, according to a statement on the Chinese government's website (www.gov.cn).

Leasing firms are also urged to explore new industries, including waste water and sewage treatment, telecommunications, agricultural infrastructure and "green" vehicles, it said.

Most of all, they should help push the export of made-in-China civil aircraft, ships, marine engineering equipment and, at the same time, facilitate the import of advanced equipment from abroad, it said.

Meanwhile, leasing companies are encouraged to actively serve Beijing's "road and belt" initiative, which seeks to extend China's economic and political influence overseas, and facilitate the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei provinces, it said.

Leasing firms should also speed up innovation by coordinating with internet companies, banks, insurance, funds and other financial firms, so as to differentiate their services and improve risk control.

The statement offered incentives including no minimum threshold of the size of registered capital for the subsidiaries of existing financial leasing firms, while private firms were also welcomed to get into the leasing business.

Many local governments have set up pilot financial and leasing projects in their free-trade zones, including an initiative in Tianjin which specialises in aircraft leasing. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by David Holmes)