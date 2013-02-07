By Charlie Zhu
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 8 One in five Chinese LED
lighting companies may fail this year as falling prices and
oversupply batter an industry that Beijing bankrolled to try to
build an energy-efficient future.
About 4,000 companies in China are producing LEDs, or light
emitting diodes, tempted by tax breaks, subsidies and offers of
cheap land for factories. Now they are locked in intense
competition that has halved prices over the past three years.
Just as over-investment and sagging exports dragged down
Beijing's solar panel and wind turbine champions, China's
much-hyped LED lighting sector, the largest in the world, is now
facing a drastic shake-up.
"Everyone is making LEDs these days. The industry is a
mess," Irving Pun, global marketing director of LED maker
Civilight Shenzhen Semiconductor Lighting Co Ltd, said in an
interview.
"This is a typical problem associated with China," he added.
"Whenever a new industry is introduced here, a huge swarm of
speculators will descend upon it and quickly turn it upside
down."
Civilight's multi-story LED light factory in Shenzhen is
surrounded by dozens of rival manufacturers. In 2006, when Pun
and his colleagues set up the company, they were pioneers in an
industry the central government was determined to promote as
part of China's drive for green technology.
Beijing has set a target for LEDs to account for 30 percent
of the domestic general lighting market by 2015, more than
triple the current level. That would cut annual coal use by 35
million tonnes, according to official estimates.
If half of China's lights were LEDs, the electricity saved
would be 2.5 times that of the annual output of China's Three
Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project by capacity,
analysts say.
But domestic demand is weak. Despite subsidies and the
promise of reduced power bills over time, Chinese households
have been slow to switch to LEDs because they are still much
more expensive to buy than conventional lights. Quality issues
have also hurt consumer confidence.
LIGHTS OFF
At least 20 percent of Chinese LED lighting firms may be
forced out of business, according to industry experts and even
some LED company officials.
"Many small LED lighting companies are suffering and may not
see light at the end of the tunnel," said Wei Li, board
secretary of Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co Ltd,
a leading Chinese LED street lighting manufacturer.
"There won't be so many enterprises five to 10 years from
now," she told Reuters by phone from the firm's headquarters in
the city of Dongguan in southern Guangdong province, an LED
manufacturing centre.
Industry consolidation may temporarily disrupt the world's
LED supply chain given 60 to 70 percent of China's capacity is
built for exports, analysts say. But in the long run, the
shakeout should lead to a healthier Chinese LED industry and
hence better quality products.
Shares of the more than two dozen Chinese LED players listed
in China and Hong Kong, some of which attracted private equity
investment before their listings, have tumbled as their profits
evaporated. Ledman Optoelectronic Co Ltd is down 48
percent from a March peak, and Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co Ltd
has lost 37 percent.
Foreign lighting titans including Philips Electronics NV
, Osram - partly owned by German engineering
conglomerate Siemens AG - and General Electric Co
should emerge as winners due to their financial clout and
technical expertise, industry experts say.
Philips and Osram, which have traditionally focused on
conventional lighting in China, have ramped up production of
LEDs. Osram, which employs 8,000 people in China, started
construction of its first-ever LED chip packaging plant in China
in August, a 100,000-square-metre complex in the eastern city of
Wuxi, using chips made in Germany and Malaysia.
Domestic winners may include Kingsun, Foshan Electrical and
Lighting Co Ltd, NVC Lighting Holding Ltd,
Elec-Tech International Co Ltd, Shenzhen Unilumin
and Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd, analysts
say.
ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS
So far, LEDs are mainly used in street lighting, shopping
malls, upscale hotels and office buildings. To accelerate a
broader shift to efficient lighting, China in October started to
phase out wasteful incandescent bulbs, joining other countries
like the United States and Japan.
The diodes, semiconductors that convert electrical current
into light, are much more efficient than the two dominant
products for home and commercial lighting, compact fluorescent
lamps (CFLs) and incandescent bulbs. LED lights are longer
lasting and up to 10 times more efficient than incandescent
bulbs.
Some industry experts predict that within 10 years, these
lights will deliver more environmental and economic benefits
than any other clean technology, including high-voltage power
transmission, electric vehicles, smart grids or renewable power.
In North America, LED-based lights account for about 8
percent of the general lighting market, according to a 2012
report on the global LED sector from consultants McKinsey.
The use of these lights in the United States alone has saved
2.6 terawatt hours of power per year, equivalent to the
electricity needed to power over 200,000 average U.S.
households, according to a 2011 research report prepared by
Navigant Consulting Inc for the U.S. Department of Energy.
In China, the world's top energy consumer and carbon
emitter, general lighting accounts for 12 percent of annual
electricity consumption. About 70 percent of China's electricity
is generated from coal.
BEIJING'S BILLIONS
Despite the anticipated shakeout, Beijing remains committed
to the industry. The Ministry of Science and Technology said
last summer it planned to create a 500 billion yuan ($80.23
billion) LED lighting industry by 2015.
It also plans to nurture 20 to 30 technologically
competitive industry leaders involved in LED chip making,
packaging or fixture manufacturing, and nominated the sector -
now with an annual output value of about 200 billion yuan
($32.09 billion)- to receive further government support.
It did not identify the leading firms.
Ben Lin, senior analyst at international LED consultancy
LEDinside in Shenzhen, said they may include some listed
companies as well as unlisted players such as Shenzhen Spark
Optoelectronics S&T Co, Shenzhen Collection Enterprises Co and
French-invested Zhongshan Juneng Hi-tech Optoelectronics &
Lighting Co.
Chinese LED makers currently rely heavily on foreign
companies for chips, which account for half of the production
cost of the lights. Bringing that technology back home would
help reduce costs. Lower costs and advances in technology are
crucial if China is to meets its LED goals.
Reflecting a global trend, the Chinese LED lighting market
will likely see a compound annual growth rate of over 40 percent
through 2016, making up 46 percent of the country's overall
general lighting industry, the McKinsey report said.
"I believe the LED era will come one day," said Zhu Jianqin,
executive director of Hong Kong-listed TCOrient Lighting
Holdings Ltd, which is mainly involved in LED road
lighting manufacturing.
($1 = 6.2317 Chinese yuan)
