SHANGHAI Oct 11 China's top four state-owned
banks extended 166 billion yuan ($26.42 billion) in new loans in
September, down from 220 billion yuan the previous month, the
21st Century Business Herald reported on Thursday.
Citing unidentified sources, the paper said the reason for
the slowdown in lending was due to liquidity tightness at the
quarter-end and after the central bank instructed some banks to
stop selling commercial paper at discounts to raise fund.
China's "big four" banks are the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank
Corp , Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
.
They account for between 30 to 40 percent of total bank
lending in the world's second-largest economy.
A Reuters poll showed earlier this week overall new lending
totalled 650 billion yuan last month, down from August's
robust 703.9 billion yuan though still sharply higher than
July's 540.1 billion yuan. The September data is expected to be
released within the next few days.
($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Chen Yixin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)