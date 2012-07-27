BEIJING, July 27 China will continue close
oversight on lending risk of local governments financing
companies and the property sectors in the rest of this year, the
banking regulator said on Friday.
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) would also
increase daily monitoring of banking liquidity and order banks
to correct their irregular practice of attracting deposits.
"We should steadily push ahead the risk control of lending
to local government financing vehicles," the CBRC said in a
statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn
China will strengthen the risk control of banking and trust
loans to the property sector, it added.
The CBRC also urged banks to increase support to the
national key construction projects and increase lending to small
firms.
Chinese local governments had piled up a debt mountain of
10.7 trillion yuan ($1.68 trillion) by the end of 2010 after a
spending spree ordered by Beijing as part of a 4 trillion yuan
stimulus package launched in 2008 to counter the global crisis.
Analysts estimate that 2-3 trillion yuan of that debt has
turned bad and is at risk of not being repaid. Chinese banks
have been allowed to roll over some of the loans made to local
firms.
($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan)
