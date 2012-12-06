SHANGHAI Dec 6 China's top four state-owned
banks extended 168 billion yuan ($27 billion) in new loans in
November, down sharply from 220 billion yuan the previous month,
a newspaper reported on Thursday.
The 21st Century Business Herald, citing data from a large
state-owned bank, attributed the drop in new lending to the
slowing economy and banks' concerns over a rise in
non-performing loans.
China's "big four" banks are the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank
Corp , Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
.
They account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending in
the world's second-largest economy.
A Reuters poll showed overall new lending in November was
expected to have totalled 550 billion yuan, up from 505 billion
yuan in October. The November data is expected to be released
sometime next week.
($1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Ken Wills)