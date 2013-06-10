* Non-bank lending poses risk to China's stability - rating
agency
* Regulators have no control over shadow banking
* Risks may spread to other countries
FRANKFURT, June 10 China's unregulated shadow
banking sector poses an increasing risk to the country's
financial stability that could spread to other countries, credit
rating agency Fitch said on Monday.
China has tens of thousands of non-bank lenders that are
providing increasing amounts of credit to businesses and
government outside the mainstream, regulated banking sector, a
situation that is stoking systemic risk, Fitch said.
There is little visibility on where the money is going, who
is lending it or what the credit quality of assets is, meaning
traditional warning signs of trouble will not function properly.
"It is a wild west atmosphere in many respects and that is
one of the reasons why we are so worried," Fitch Senior Director
Charlene Chu told a conference in Frankfurt.
Regulators had little insight into the non-bank sector.
"It is a material risk because a growing amount of credit is
being extended through channels that they don't have
transparency or control over," Chu said.
Chinese authorities have been working to improve
transparency in the financial sector, but Fitch said it was hard
to get a handle on the problem, which hurts the effectiveness of
monetary policy, will complicate the winding down of any
institutions that fail and could also eventually put downward
pressure on China's sovereign rating.
The country's bank regulator, the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC), publishes statistics on non-performing loans,
for example, but this is of limited use, Chu said.
"A 1 percent NPL ratio has little signalling value when 36
percent of all outstanding credit resides outside Chinese banks'
loan portfolios," she said.
Banks are likely to be on the hook for bailing out non-banks
in trouble, because the only efficient way to deal with shadow
bank exposures is to transfer the risks to the formal banking
sector, Chu said.
The country was already seeing defaults in trust and wealth
management products that could be an early sign of trouble.
"Stress will appear in the weakest parts of the financial
sector, which tend to be non-bank financial institutions on the
fringe of the system - and gradually work its way inward," she
predicted.
While there are some factors mitigating the situation, such
as China's closed capital account, deep central bank reserves,
the fact that funding is largely domestic and the main borrowers
and banks are state-owned, there was still a potential for
contagion, Chu said.
The foreign owners of stakes in Chinese banks already saw
big writedowns on those stakes in the 2008 financial crisis and
this could happen again, she pointed out.
There is also about $1 trillion in credit exposure by
foreign banks to Chinese banks and corporations but this was
also manageable.
"The bigger issue is what is it going to mean for growth and
confidence, which could play out in a very negative way because
China has been so important to the global growth story," she
said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Louise Heavens)