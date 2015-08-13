SHANGHAI Aug 13 China is considering a licence
system to prevent unauthorized non-depository lenders from
making making loans, according to a draft regulation released by
the State Council Legislative Affairs office Wednesday.
While acknowledging that small, non-bank lenders play an
important role in China's credit markets, the statement said it
was important to regulate such activity to protect borrowers, to
control the scale of activity, and promote healthy market
development.
Licensed non-depository lenders cannot take deposits in any
form, and should make loans backed mainly by company equity
capital or bond market fundraising, according to the draft.
Limited liability companies should have registered capital
of at least 5 million yuan, and share-holding companies of at
least 10 million yuan.
China's financial sector remains dominated by the
state-owned banking system, but small businesses often have
difficulty accessing loans and small lending firms have
proliferated in recent years to fill the gap.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin)