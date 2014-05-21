BEIJING May 21 Lenovo Group Ltd should not be affected by tensions between Beijing and Washington over the U.S. indictment of five Chinese military officers for cyber-theft against American companies, said Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing in a telephone interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

Lenovo agreed to acquire IBM Corp's low-end server business and Google Inc's Motorola Mobility smartphone unit in two separate deals worth a total of $5.2 billion, both of which will require U.S. government approval.

"I don't think (the cyber-theft case) will impact Lenovo's business," said Yang. "For a long time we've operated not just in China but also in the U.S. and other global markets. We have always been a transparent company, a trusted company, we've never had any issue with the government.

"Regarding the approval of the (IBM and Motorola Mobility) deals, we definitely hope it will not have an impact," Yang said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)