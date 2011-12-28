* Workers angry over disparity in bonus payments
* LG Display confirms some production suspended
* Nanjing government, company negotiating with workers
By Jane Lanhee Lee
NANJING, China Dec 28 Workers at an LG
Display factory in eastern China went on strike,
halting some production, the company said on Wednesday, in the
latest show of strength by China's increasingly assertive labour
force.
By the afternoon, however, busloads of employees were
returning to the plant after LG Display posted notices saying
shifts would resume and year-end bonuses would be equal to "200
percent," apparently indicating that Lunar New Year bonuses
would be equivalent to two months' salary, addressing workers'
complaints that their bonuses were too small.
A spokeswoman in Seoul for the South Korean company, Claire
Ohm, confirmed the labour dispute after a report by the New
York-based China Labor Watch said the strike began on Monday.
"Some of our production has been suspended," Ohm said about
the Nanjing plant. She did not confirm that bonus issues were
the cause of the strike but said the company would resume
production on Thursday.
China's industrial workers, many of them migrant labourers
from villages struggling to establish a foothold in urban areas,
have increasingly resorted to strikes in recent years.
Ohm did not say how many workers had stopped work or how
much production had been curtailed.
"We and the Nanjing city government are jointly negotiating
with workers to smoothly reach an agreement and we expect the
problems to be resolved soon," she said.
A worker at the factory told Reuters that the core of
contention was disappointment over year-end bonuses after
employees were told that they would receive the equivalent of
one month's wages as a bonus later in January.
"The workers are upset because we understand that bonuses
can be low in a bad year, but 2009 wasn't good and they paid
three times base salary," said the worker, who declined to give
his name. "We don't understand it."
LG Display, the leading flat-screen maker, produces LCD
modules for notebook computers and monitors at the Nanjing
plant, Ohm said. The company has two other module plants in
China.
The notice making the new bonus offer said LG Display's
business had suffered since the second half of 2010 "due to the
global slump in the LCD sector," and that the factory stoppage
since Monday had "brought major losses for the company."
It also threatened to seek punishment of workers who "refuse
to return to work and spread false information."
RISING ANGER
Chinese Internet sites circulated pictures said to be from
the Nanjing plant, with hundreds of workers massed at a factory
building and standing around a toppled Christmas tree. Reuters
could not confirm that the pictures were from the plant.
Wages for Chinese workers have risen in recent years, but
the gains have been offset by inflation that has pushed up costs
for housing, schooling and healthcare in urban areas.
This strike, like previous stoppages, also reflects Chinese
workers' anger about what they see as unequal treatment compared
with foreign employees.
China's growth-focused government has often punished
strikers for disrupting production and sullying the country's
reputation for maintaining a cheap, disciplined workforce.
But strikes have become increasingly common and more
tolerated by the central government, which has said wages for
workers must grow to nurture more consumer spending.
Officials in several Nanjing government departments
contacted by Reuters either said they had not heard about the
strike or referred inquiries to other departments.
Earlier this month, nearly 1,000 workers at a Japanese-owned
factory in southern China protested to demand compensation in
accordance with their length of service after a change in the
plant's ownership, according to media reports at the time.
A succession of strikes last year disrupted production at
Japanese-owned vehicle parts plants across southern China.
