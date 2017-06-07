(Repeats story first run on June 7, no change to text)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, June 8 When Chinese sexologist Li Yinhe
was looking for top-level government support for same-sex
marriage in the early 2000s, she asked the then mayor of
Beijing, Wang Qishan, a friend, for help.
But rather than getting a shocked response, Wang simply
shrugged his shoulders, Li told Reuters.
"He told me he looks after garbage collection, water pipes,
that sort of thing. Same-sex marriage isn't up to him," said Li,
who works for the government-run Chinese Academy of Social
Sciences.
"That's the problem in China. Who is in charge of this
stuff?"
After decades of Communist prudery about sex of all kinds,
during recent years of economic reform and growth, gay Chinese
have sprung forward to reclaim the country's long history of
relative tolerance towards homosexuality.
With no clear, bureaucratic way forward to legalise same-sex
marriage, unlike in Taiwan which approved the step last month,
and deeply conservative attitudes among the older generation
towards sex, gay Chinese are pushing against old social norms
and legal uncertainty to assert their rights.
Until 2001, China listed homosexuality as a mental disorder,
but it is not illegal to be gay.
Many big cities have thriving gay scenes, although gay men
and women still face family pressure to marry and have children,
fulfilling the Confucian tradition of honouring ancestors by
ensuring the family line.
While Taiwan's decision paving the way for same-sex couples
to marry was largely ignored by the mainstream Chinese media, it
got big play on social media, with many supportive comments.
Next week, China's cosmopolitan business capital Shanghai
will host its ninth gay pride event, four days of films, talks
and parties, though without a parade that accompanies such
events in other cities around the world.
Evie Wu, Shanghai Pride's director, told Reuters that about
6,000 people were expected to attend. For the 10th anniversary
next year, organisers hope to hold Pride events in other cities,
including Beijing.
"People have told us that attending Pride has led to them
accepting themselves, that they have a community and that they
are not alone. That's inspired us to continue," Wu said.
'FAMILY FIRST'
It is hard to gauge the degree of popular acceptance of
homosexuality in the world's most populous nation.
Sexologist Li, who has backed parliamentary proposals to
legalise gay marriage that went nowhere, said a survey she had
conducted in 2007 showed many people simply had no view about
homosexuality.
"Since ancient times there's been no particular feeling that
homosexuality is wrong, unlike in Christianity or what the Bible
says," she said.
But Chinese society had always placed huge importance on the
family line, and that is what has driven opposition to
homosexuality, Li said.
"It's always family first, happiness second."
Li's old friend Wang is now in the Communist Party's elite
ruling inner core, and heads the powerful anti-corruption
watchdog, which did not respond to requests for comment about
her conversation with him when he was Beijing's mayor.
While the government often turns a blind eye to gay events,
the Communist Party has intensified a crackdown on civil society
since President Xi Jinping took office four years ago.
Last month, police in the city of Xian briefly detained nine
gay activists, saying the city did not welcome gay people, after
they tried to organise a conference.
Unbowed, the same group is organising an event in Chengdu
this month, encouraged by support on social media.
One of the organisers, who asked to be identified only as
Matthew, said he was nervous the Chengdu event could draw
official attention.
"I've held events in Chengdu before, and I've never had any
official notification I either can or cannot do this," he told
Reuters. "Even with the Xian event, before it all went down we
didn't get any sort of message."
Still, on the weekend before Taiwan's marriage decision, gay
activists held a packed fund-raising event at a Beijing bar
complete with lip-synching drag queens that went off without a
hitch.
The Ministry of Civil Affairs, which technically has
oversight over civil issues like marriage, declined to comment
on questions from Reuters about the possibility of same-sex
marriage or whether there was an institutionalised problem with
homophobia in China.
Activists say the government vacillates on its attitudes
towards homosexuality, pointing out that gay clubs and bars are
often left alone while gay dramas are banned on television.
Overtly hostile opinions do surface publicly from time to
time.
Zeng Weizhu, a philosopher at China's Shanxi Agricultural
University, wrote an open letter to the people of Taiwan last
month on the Confucian Net website denouncing the marriage
decision as a "disaster" perpetrated by youth "ignorant of
worldly affairs".
"Parents of Taiwan, come to the mainland! Your children and
grandchildren will multiply, your life will be extended and your
latter years won't be lonely," Zeng wrote.
The comments section underneath his letter largely scorned
his view as absurd and offensive.
"Dying of laughter. Support gays and oppose discrimination,"
wrote one person, using the handle "When Love Comes To Call".
Zeng declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert
Birsel)