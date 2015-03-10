(Corrects typo on Yangzhou in paragraph 5)
BEIJING, March 10 China's plan to run its
biggest fiscal deficit since the global financial crisis may
help develop its bond market, but the extra competition for
funding could sink some of the major providers of local
government financing.
Local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), which were
invented to skirt restrictions on local government fundraising,
are already under pressure from Beijing's drive to reduce local
debt and migrate provincial financing to a more transparent
municipal bond model.
With over $3 trillion in outstanding debt that funded
essential infrastructure, along with some vanity projects and
speculative adventures, LGFVs are finding it hard to service
their existing debts, let alone raise new money when loans fall
due.
Some fear they could go under.
"There is no way we can survive, and the pressure on the
company is huge," said an executive at an LGFV in Yangzhou city
in Jiangsu province, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
His company has several billion yuan in debt raised to build
roads and lay pipes.
"Our loans are due, and we can't repay them. If financing
remains this tight, some companies will die."
To service China's 1.12 trillion yuan ($180 billion) deficit
for 2015, up 170 billion yuan from last year, state borrowers
will also turn to the bond markets, competing for cash with
LGFVs just as investors grow wary that the vehicles no longer
enjoy the tacit government guarantees they enjoyed in the past.
Greater liquidity and transparency in the bond markets
should improve a major structural weakness in China's economy,
the inefficient allocation of capital, but LGFVs benefited from
such inefficiencies.
"In the past LGFVs would issue bonds with ridiculously low
yields, which would then be purchased by local banks," said Zhou
Hao, economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai.
"Now LGFVs will have to issue bonds according to market
standards. It is going to be a big year for LGFV bonds maturing,
and many of them will have to find ways of refinancing at higher
rates."
FUNDING GAP
If big state issuers squeeze LGFVs out of the primary bond
market, it could also hit capital spending at a time when growth
in China is already at quarter-century lows.
ANZ estimated that the total impact of proposed changes to
the fiscal system would force local governments to deal with a
funding gap worth 4.2 percent of China's $10 trillion economy.
Beijing says it has plans to deal with such problems.
"We have to steadily deleverage, but must also prevent the
economy from falling off a cliff," Finance Minister Lou Jiwei
told reporters on Friday, saying local governments had an
estimated 100 billion yuan of maturing debt this year.
He said local government funding would move from the LGFVs
toward a municipal bond market, as in the United States.
But that doesn't help with existing debts, particularly
those linked to projects without a steady income stream, and the
muni-bond market is currently limited to a few top-tier regions
and a quota of only 500 billion yuan for all of 2015.
In the meantime, LGFVs like Anhui Bozhou Jianan Investment
Holding Co Ltd, the financing vehicle for the Bozhou city
government in Anhui province, one of China's poorest regions,
will continue to struggle to service per capita debt that stood
at about 3,100 yuan in 2013 from per capita revenue of just
1,635 yuan.
As a partial solution, the government is pushing a
Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for local governments
that would convert existing debt into corporate bonds.
But local governments fear they will get stuck with the debt
raised for projects that might have been necessary but are not
financially attractive, while the private sector cherry-picks
the best.
"The construction projects were meant for us, but now the
central government says it is not giving them to us," said a
sceptical official at an LGFV in Bozhou, who declined to be
named.
"The projects have been given to (private investors), and
you still want us to represent the government and manage the
PPP?"
($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Matthew Miller, the Beijing
Newsroom, and Nate Taplin in SHANGHAI; Writing by Pete Sweeney;
Editing by John Mair and Will Waterman)