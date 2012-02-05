BEIJING Feb 5 China has sent a team of
government officials and company executives to Libya to discuss
post-war reconstruction and how to protect Chinese assets, the
official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
The team, led by Wang Shenyang, head of the foreign
investment and economic cooperation department of the Ministry
of Commerce, will assess damage to Chinese assets in Libya and
talk with Libyan officials about uncompleted projects, Xinhua
said.
Representatives of Chinese companies involved in the
projects, mainly construction, railways and dams, power and
telecommunications, were in the team which will visit until
Wednesday, it added.
Executives included those from China State Construction
Engineering Corp, China Gezhouba Group Corp, Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, China's biggest telecoms equipment
manufacturer, and ZTE Corp .
China, which has said its companies suffered severe economic
losses as a result of the civil war in Libya, has become
increasingly concerned about the safety of its personnel and
property overseas after dozens of its workers were kidnapped in
Sudan and Egypt.
