(Adds link to television package, edits paragraph 7)
By Joseph Campbell
QINGDAO, China, July 15 What do Chinese women do
when they want to go swimming but maintain their pearly-white
complexion?
They put on a mask made for the beach, and fondly known as a
face-kini.
A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine
in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the
fields or other lowly, outdoor work.
The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal
city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from
both the sun and from jellyfish stings.
The inventor, former accountant Zhang Shifan, told Reuters
she never imagined here mask would become so popular with about
30,000 of them sold over the past year.
But there's a hitch.
The masks scare children, Zhang said.
"In the past, I really wanted to do everything I could to
avoid scaring people," said Zhang, who owns her own swim-wear
shop.
She said she had considered a whole range of different
colours but they all looked scary, so she decided to borrow the
colourful face-paint designs of traditional Peking Opera.
"So little children might not be so scared," she explained.
Zhang is hoping her new line will add to her business which
has been so successful that counterfeits have cropped up across
the country.
For 64-year-old Wang Baoyu, one of Zhang's loyal customers
of nearly 10 years, nothing beats the original.
"This store is authentic and I rode the bus for more than an
hour to come here. I wouldn't dare buy one from a street vendor
as I'm afraid of buying a counterfeit," Wang said.
To be sure, the face-kini isn't for everyone.
Zhang Xing, a 31-year-old beach-goer, said she would never
wear one but nevertheless, she had praise for inventor Zhang and
her new design.
"She really is someone who is full of ideas," she said.
"She's able to make something that can both protect people's
skin and blend it with traditional Chinese culture."
(Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Robert Birsel)