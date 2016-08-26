* Company invests 2 pct of its total assets overseas now
By Julie Zhu
HONG KONG, Aug 26 China Life Insurance Co
, the country's biggest insurer by market
value, plans to boost its overseas investments to 15 percent of
total assets in coming years from about 2 percent now, its
vice-president said on Friday.
The company, which on Thursday posted a 67 percent drop in
its first-half net profit due to lower investment income amid
weak stock markets, currently invests $7.6 billion in overseas
assets.
The insurer's first-half total investment income dropped 49
percent to 50.8 billion yuan, according to Thursday's filing.
The main areas of its overseas investments will be property,
logistics, hotels and retail, Zhao Lijun told a briefing.
The insurer also plans to team up with large international
private equity firms for making investments, the China Life
executive said, without disclosing the names of potential
private equity partners or the areas of investments.
China Life has been working with about seven U.S. private
equity firms, said a company executive, who declined to be named
as she was not authorised to speak to the media, adding the
United States and Europe will be the key markets for its
overseas investments.
Chinese life insurers are looking to bolster their overseas
investments, as softer interest rates and a fall in the equity
markets in the world's second-largest economy have hurt their
earnings.
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China, the
second-largest insurer, is also aiming for a possible five-fold
increase in overseas investments, its group chief financial
officer told Reuters last week.
China Life and Ping An's overseas ambitions mirror those of
others, including Anbang Insurance Group and Fosun International
, which are spending billions on overseas acquisitions
in a bid to reduce their dependence on the slowing domestic
economy.
Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee
