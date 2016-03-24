BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
BEIJING, March 24 China Life Insurance Co expects double-digit increase in its premium income this year, its president Lin Dairen said on Thursday.
The remarks came after the company reported a lower than expected rise in 2015 profit on Wednesday, with analysts warning that low interest rates and its stake in a Chinese bank could weigh on this year's earnings. (Reporting By Zhang Shu and Matthew Miller)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance