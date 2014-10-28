HONG KONG Oct 28 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the world's biggest insurer by market
capitalization, said on Tuesday third-quarter net profit rose by
22 percent, driven mainly by gains on investments.
The company said in a stock exchange filing in Shanghai it
had earned 9.15 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) in the quarter
ended September, compared with 7.5 billion yuan a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a positive set of results for China
Life, after it earlier reported growth in premiums for September
of 10.9 percent.
China Life is part of a consortium taking a 10 billion yuan
stake in state-controlled oil giant Sinopec Corp's
$17.5 billion retail business.
(1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan)
