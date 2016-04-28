SHANGHAI, April 28 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the country's biggest insurer by market
value, reported a 57.2 percent fall in first-quarter profit in
an exchange filing in Shanghai on Thursday, due to a slide in
investment income.
China Life said net profit for the quarter fell to 5.3
billion yuan ($818.23 million) in the first three months of the
year, compared with 12.3 billion yuan a year earlier.
A change of discount rate assumption of reserves of
traditional insurance contracts also caused the profit drop,
China Life said in a separate regulatory filing posted last
week.
In March, Moody's changed its outlook for the Chinese life
insurance industry to negative from stable, citing China's lower
interest rate environment as "the key threat" for insurers'
credit profiles.
"Lower rates mean that the insurers - which derived 60
percent to 80 percent of their 2014 investment income from
interest income from deposits and fixed income securities -
will see a significant drop in investment yields," Moody's said
in a mid-March note.
($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)