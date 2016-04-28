SHANGHAI, April 28 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 57.2 percent fall in first-quarter profit in an exchange filing in Shanghai on Thursday, due to a slide in investment income.

China Life said net profit for the quarter fell to 5.3 billion yuan ($818.23 million) in the first three months of the year, compared with 12.3 billion yuan a year earlier.

A change of discount rate assumption of reserves of traditional insurance contracts also caused the profit drop, China Life said in a separate regulatory filing posted last week.

In March, Moody's changed its outlook for the Chinese life insurance industry to negative from stable, citing China's lower interest rate environment as "the key threat" for insurers' credit profiles.

"Lower rates mean that the insurers - which derived 60 percent to 80 percent of their 2014 investment income from interest income from deposits and fixed income securities - will see a significant drop in investment yields," Moody's said in a mid-March note.

($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)