BEIJING Aug 25 China Life Insurance Co
, the country's biggest insurer by market
value, said first-half net profit fell 67 percent, hit by lower
investment income amid weak stock markets, falling interest
rates and China's economic slowdown.
The insurer said in a filing on Thursday its net profit for
January-June fell to 10.4 billion yuan ($1.56 billion).
It estimated last month that first-half profit would drop by
65 percent to 70 percent.
China Life booked a record 31.5 billion yuan net profit in
the same period a year ago, when earnings were boosted by bumper
sales of life insurance products and gains on its investment
portfolio.
The insurer's first-half total investment income dropped 49
percent to 50.8 billion yuan, according to Thursday's filing
with the Shanghai stock exchange.
($1 = 6.6552 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)