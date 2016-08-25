* H1 net drops to 10.4 bln yuan vs record profit in yr-ago
period
* Total H1 investment income down 49 pct to 50.8 bln yuan
(Adds investment income details)
BEIJING Aug 25 China Life Insurance Co
, the country's biggest insurer by market
value, said first-half net profit fell 67 percent, hit by lower
investment income amid weak stock markets, falling interest
rates and China's economic slowdown.
The insurer said in a filing on Thursday its net profit for
January-June fell to 10.4 billion yuan ($1.56 billion).
It estimated last month that first-half profit would drop by
65 percent to 70 percent.
The industry leader's results echo a broader trend in the
Chinese insurance business. The sector regulator said in July
that first-half earnings across the industry slid 54 percent to
105.6 billion yuan, squeezed by falling investment returns.
China Life booked a record 31.5 billion yuan net profit in
the same period a year ago, when earnings were boosted by bumper
sales of life insurance products and gains on its investment
portfolio.
The insurer's first-half total investment income dropped 49
percent to 50.8 billion yuan, according to Thursday's filing
with the Shanghai stock exchange.
Its total investment yield dropped to 4.36 percent in the
first half from 9.34 percent a year ago.
China Life's total net premiums earned were 284 billion yuan
in the first half, according to the filing. That compared with
229 billion yuan in the year-ago period.
Before the results, the insurer's Shanghai-listed shares
closed down 0.3 percent on Thursday, compared with a 0.63
percent fall for the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index.
($1 = 6.6552 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)