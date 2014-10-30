SYDNEY Oct 30 Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday it agreed to buy a 19.99 percent stake in China's largest pension annuities company, making it the first foreign firm to buy a stake in a Chinese pension company.

Sydney-based AMP said it paid A$240 million ($210.22 million) for the one-fifth stake in China Life Pension Co, which was set up in 2006 to sell annuities products to state-owned and private firms in China.

The deal gives AMP exposure to a market that, although small compared to China's 1.3 billion population, is expected to overtake the Australian superannuation market in 2015, after growing 26 percent a year for the past five years.

The Chinese market has 66,000 participating businesses and more than 20 million members, with numbers expected to increase as the number of Chinese aged more than 65 is set to double to more than 100 million in the next 15 years.

China Life remains majority-owned by China Life Insurance Co Ltd, with which AMP signed a memorandum of understanding of strategic cooperation in 2009, AMP said.

AMP shares closed up 1.6 percent to A$5.74 in a stronger overall market, before it announced the deal. ($1=A$1.1417) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)