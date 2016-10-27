SHANGHAI, Oct 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the country's biggest insurer by market
value, posted on Thursday a 60 percent tumble in nine-month net
profit due to a drop in investment income and recalculation of
risk reserves.
Net profit for the nine months ended September 30 slid to
13.528 billion yuan ($2.00 billion) from 33.837 billion in the
year-ago period, China Life said in a statement to the Shanghai
stock exchange. The company had flagged the profit drop earlier
this month.
For the third quarter, its net profit rose to 3.13 billion
yuan from 2.35 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said,
attributing it to a rise in premium income and investment
income.
($1 = 6.7801 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)