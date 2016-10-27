SHANGHAI, Oct 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, posted on Thursday a 60 percent tumble in nine-month net profit due to a drop in investment income and recalculation of risk reserves. Net profit for the nine months ended September 30 slid to 13.528 billion yuan ($2.00 billion) from 33.837 billion in the year-ago period, China Life said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange. The company had flagged the profit drop earlier this month. For the third quarter, its net profit rose to 3.13 billion yuan from 2.35 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said, attributing it to a rise in premium income and investment income. ($1 = 6.7801 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)