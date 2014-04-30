BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
April 30 Zhejiang China Light & Textile Industrial City Group
* Says securities regulator approves IPO application by Kuaijishan Wine, in which it owns 34 percent stake
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported