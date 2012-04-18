BEIJING, April 19 China's central bank has pledged to increase reverse repo operations and cut the reserve requirement ratio to increase liquidity supply "at an appropriate time", state news agency Xinhua reported late on Wednesday.

Xinhua cited an unnamed People's Bank of China official as saying that the bank will "increase reverse repo operations at an appropriate time" and "cut the reserve requirement ratio ... to release liquidity."

The central bank recently met with banks, saying it would inject money into the market if necessary to aid a liquidity shortage, several sources who attended the meeting told Reuters in February.

China's money market has seen periodic liquidity shortages since late 2010 in the wake of a slew of government tightening steps from October 2010 to July 2011 and because of temporary factors such as long holidays.