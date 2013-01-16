By Adam Jourdan
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Jan 16 China's No.1 producer of
premium "baijiu" alcohol, Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd,
said it had violated anti-trust laws by financially penalising
third-party distributors after they sold its liquor at prices
below levels set by the company.
The liquor maker said it would immediately repeal any
policies that violated anti-monopoly laws and reimburse
distributors that had been punished.
The disclosure followed checks by the pricing and anti-trust
department of China's National Development and Reform Commission
and the Guizhou district pricing bureau, which found the company
had breached anti-trust regulations that state a manufacturer
cannot set a reselling price with a third-party distributor.
Kweichow Moutai disclosed the inspections in statements
released on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Distributors affected by the practice and contacted by
Reuters declined to comment. Officials with Kweichow Moutai
could not be immediately reached for comment.
The admission that the company's pricing policies violated
Chinese law potentially opens the door for distributors to lower
prices, which could hurt the exclusive image of high-end baijiu
brands.
"If there is a big drop in prices, they will lose
credibility among their target consumer group and this could
cause all types of disruption," said Shanghai-based James
Sinclair, managing partner of InterChina Consulting. "As long as
they can, they will try to maintain their pricing policy."
LOFTY PRICES
Chinese luxury liquor brands traditionally maintain high
retail prices because they are a mark of prestige and the
bottles are traditionally given to authority figures as a sign
of respect.
Liquor makers and distributors have come under pressure to
sell down inventories after Beijing started cracking down in
March last year on using public funds to buy luxury items like
baijiu. In December, alcohol was banned at military events.
Chinese financial website Yicai.com reported on Wednesday
that some high-end Chinese baijiu makers, including Kweichow
Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd, had punished
distributors for reducing prices.
Officials at Wuliangye declined to comment on the report.
Wuliangye's stock closed 1.5 percent lower while shares in
Shanghai-listed Kweichow Moutai dropped 2.3 percent on Wednesday
and have fallen more than 20 percent from a 2012 high in July,
underperforming a broadly weaker market.
Baijiu makers may now need to review their business
strategies, said Torsten Stocker, the Hong Kong-based head of
the Greater China consumer practice at consulting firm Monitor
Deloitte.
"This is going to force them to deal more directly with
market realities," he said, adding that top-end baijiu makers
may have to widen the price range of their products.
Strong demand for the pricey liquor had been driven by
China's burgeoning middle class and wealthy as they splashed out
on red wine, cognac and baijiu to show off their rising status.
But things look likely to change, added Stocker.
"What's got them to this point today won't be the same as
what will get them through the next five years," he said.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori
Takada, Matt Driskill and Ryan Woo)