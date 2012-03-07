* Five companies made IPO filings in past six weeks
* Markets have risen, but investors still wary
* Analysts tip Internet, healthcare, education sectors
By Rachel Armstrong
March 7 After a six-month hiatus, Chinese
companies are lining up again to raise money on U.S. stock
markets, seeking to regain investors' faith with some big-name
backers and more transparent disclosure policies.
Five China-based firms have made public offering filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the
past six weeks, aiming for the first listings since Tudou
Holdings Ltd, a Chinese online video company, made its
debut last August.
Lawyers say several more are waiting to see if investor
sentiment has recovered after a spate of accounting scandals hit
Chinese companies last year.
"The pipeline is strong, as there are a lot of companies
that have been waiting for some time for a favorable market to
list," said Alan Seem, a capital markets partner at Shearman &
Sterling in Beijing.
Before this week's dip, the S&P 500 index had gained
28 percent in the last 5 months, the Nasdaq 30 percent,
and the BNY Mellon index of leading Chinese American Depositary
Receipts 27 percent.
The current crop of Chinese candidates is not taking any of
the short-cuts used by many of those that tested U.S. markets
before. All are going for a full IPO rather than reverse merger,
and are bringing in heavy-hitter auditors and underwriters.
Goldman Sachs is working on three of the deals, while all
five have auditors from the Big Four international accounting
firms.
"The companies we work with are aware of the backdrop of
recent allegations, and they don't want to be lumped in the same
bracket, so they work very hard to raise their corporate
governance and internal controls," said James Lin, a partner at
Davis Polk & Wardell law firm in Hong Kong, which is advising
two of the companies.
RED FLAGS
That doesn't mean these companies claim to be without any of
the issues that could raise red flags with potential investors.
Internet advertising company AdChina, which hopes to raise
$100 million, discloses that it is ineligible to hold a licence
for providing advertising services in China. It relies instead
on contractual arrangements with other companies that do,
although it holds no equity in those firms.
Car hire firm China Auto Rental, aiming to raise $300
million, disclosed that it has received $144.3 million in loans
from an unlicenced lender. The three other companies, Vipshop
Holdings Ltd, Cloudary Corp and Newsummit Biopharma Holdings,
all report at least one material weakness in their internal
accounting units.
Tougher questioning from the SEC has led to companies making
fuller disclosures in their listing applications, along with
concerns that a failure to be up-front from the start could lead
to bigger problems later down the line.
Short-selling research house Muddy Waters was prominent last
year in delving into Chinese companies' accounts and operations
to unveil alleged fraud. No-one will want to make themselves an
easy target this time round.
"It's important for companies to get those Muddy Waters
reports and look at what types of issues the short sellers are
citing in support of their attacks," said Shearman & Sterling's
Seem.
TOUGH QUESTIONS
Investors, too, will be asking more questions of company
management.
Last year's scandals didn't just hurt retail investors.
Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson said his fund's
investment in Muddy Waters target Sino Forest cost his
investors some $105 million.
"Investors that have stayed in the space are visiting China
more often, meeting with management, visiting company facilities
and talking to suppliers and customers more frequently to ensure
their investments remain compelling in both the short- and
long-term," said William Zima, co-head of Asia and emerging
markets at investor relations firm ICR.
Derrick Sun, an analyst of mid-cap and small-cap Chinese
companies for BNP Paribas, said most investors are focused on
Chinese stocks in the Internet, education and healthcare
sectors.
"New IPOs in these categories will do reasonably ok, but
companies outside these sectors, especially small caps, will
probably still face a tough time," he said.
The hope for Chinese issuers in desperate need of capital is
that a strong performance by the first few companies to test the
waters will pave the way for more to follow.
"Everyone's waiting for a high quality Chinese company to go
public this year and do well in after-market trading. That will
create momentum and open the door for more," said Davis Polk's
Lin.
Tudou shares last traded at below half their $29 IPO price.