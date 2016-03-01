SHANGHAI, March 1 The Lloyd's of London
insurance market said on Tuesday it expects its China arm to
more than double its insurance premiums this year to 2.5 billion
yuan ($305.83 million) compared with 2015.
China's insurance market has become one of the world's
largest in recent years, but foreign players find an uneven
regulatory playing field still restricts their access.
Lloyd's China reaped almost 900 million yuan of insurance
premiums in 2015, but expects 2.5 billion yuan by the end of
this year, Lloyd's of London Chairman John Nelson told Reuters
in an interview, adding that it was talking to a number of
Chinese insurers who were interested in joining the platform.
"If I look at the business that we write globally for China
including that (with business on Lloyd's China platform) in
dollar terms it's north of half a billion dollars," said Nelson.
"China is probably our single more important new-ish
market," he said.
Despite Lloyd's growing presence in China, Nelson said there
were regulations that make it tough for foreign insurance
companies to do business there.
"It would be misleading if I were to say China is the
easiest place for international companies to operate, but I
think it's one, certainly in insurance, where I think we
certainly feel we've made progress," said Nelson.
Due to domestic regulation, it is more expensive for a
Chinese insurance company to place reinsurance offshore than in
the domestic market, Nelson added.
"Some countries have this, but we would like to see that
reduced and I think that would liberalise the market further,"
he added.
In October last year, Lloyd's of London struck a partnership
agreement to help China Taiping to expand its global business
network.
Lloyd's investment returns dropped in the third quarter last
year, hit by volatile markets.
($1 = 6.5395 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham and David Lin in Shanghai; Editing by
Kim Coghill)