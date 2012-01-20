* Beihai LNG to start mid-2015, slightly behind early plan
* Beihai adds 6 mln tpy capacity at phase-two
* Sinopec plans new terminal in Wenzhou
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Jan 20 China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp's (Sinopec Corp) plan to build a 3 million
tonne-per-year import terminal of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in
south China is expected to win final state approval soon, a
source with direct knowledge of the $2.8 billion project told
Reuters.
The terminal, to be built in a man-made island off the
southwestern coastal city Beihai, is slated to start operations
around mid-2015, slightly behind an earlier plan, and will bring
in the super-chilled natural gas from Queensland, Australia.
"The project has just passed the final evaluations by NDRC
(National Development and Reform Commission) experts. The final
approval from the government should be soon," said the source,
who requested anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to
media.
China, the world's top energy user, is on a fast track to
boost use of the lower-carbon fuel in the coming decades, aiming
to triple gas use by 2020.
The Beihai project would be the second LNG import facility
for Sinopec Corp, which is building its first terminal
in east China's Qingdao and planning a new one in east China's
Wenzhou.
For a mega LNG import terminal to get final approval,
companies need to secure a long-term gas supply agreement and
clearance by China's environmental watchdog, which is normally
less strenuous compared with refining or chemical plants.
Appraisals by experts of the National Development and Reform
Commission, the super economic planner, is among the last key
steps before the final greenlight.
The Beihai terminal will supply gas to a dozen cities in
Guangxi and two cities in neighbouring Guangdong province
through a planned pipeline grid.
Sinopec will land-fill a 0.5 square kilometre island off
Beihai for the facility, on which it also plans to add more LNG
tanks under a phase-two plan to boost the total receiving annual
capacity to 9 million tpy, said the source, without giving a
timeline for the completion of the second phase.
Combined, the first-phase would cost some 17.6 billion yuan
($2.79 billion).
Sinopec, Asia's top refiner, is a relatively latecomer in
China's LNG building boom versus domestic rivals CNOOC Ltd
and PetroChina, but the state firm appears
to be boosting its natural gas portfolio aggressively through
recent acquisitions from Australia to North America.
The gas to supply the Beihai terminal will come from
Australia. In December, Sinopec Group, parent of Sinopec Corp,
agreed to raise its stake in the $20 billion Australian Pacific
LNG joint venture to 25 percent and to buy more gas from the
project under a 20-year supply pact.
In its first foray into the U.S. upstream business, Sinopec
said early this month it would invest $2.2 billion for a third
of Devon Energy Corp's interest in five developing shale
oil and gas fields.