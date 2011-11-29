BEIJING Nov 29 China National Offshore
Oil Corp (CNOOC Group) will build the country's first floating
liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility off of the northern city of
Tianjin with two local companies, the official Xinhua News
Agency reported on Tuesday.
The report said the project, costing 5.7 billion yuan
($892.84 million), would be able receive 2.2 million tonnes of
the fuel per year, citing Tianjin Port, one of the local
partners.
The three companies had teamed up to push forward the
project, the report said, suggesting it may take some time
before they gained final approval from the government.
The parties envisioned a second phase to include a receiving
terminal with capacity of 6 million tonnes per year and four
storage tanks with capacity of 160,000 cubic metres each and be
ready for use in 2015, according to the report.
CNOOC, the country's leading LNG terminal developer, has
three receiving terminals in operation in southern China.
CNOOC is the parent of Hong Kong-listed offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd.
($1 = 6.3841 yuan)
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)