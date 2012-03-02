BEIJING, March 2 China National Offshore
Oil Corp (CNOOC) broke ground to mark the start of construction
of the country's first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG)
receiving and storage facility near the northern city of
Tianjin, the top Chinese LNG importer said on late Thursday.
The project, with an investment cost of 5.7 billion yuan
($904.73 million), would be able receive 2.2 million tonnes of
fuel or equivalent to 3 billion cubic metres per year when it
starts operation next year, CNOOC said.
Tianjin Port and Tianjin Gas Group Co, a city gas
distributor, will also invest in the floating storage and
regasification unit (FSRU).
CNOOC, parent of Hong Kong-listed offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd, did not specify the stake each
company holds in the venture.
CNOOC said a planned a second phase for a traditional
land-based LNG receiving terminal with an annual capacity of no
less than 6 million tonnes was scheduled to be operational by
about 2015.
China has been adding onshore receiving terminals along its
east coast for imports of super-chilled natural gas shipped by
tanker to meet surging domestic demand for the cleaner-burning
fuel.
With growing competition among industry giants CNOOC,
PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and limited sites
along the coast, companies have been turning to floating
facilities.
($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan)
