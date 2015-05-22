* ENN, Guanghui Energy first independents to take cargoes
* New, non-state buyers take 6 cargoes this year -traders
* Beijing has approved two terminals by non-state energy
companies
China's independent
buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are taking their first
cargoes of the fuel as Beijing permits third-party use of idle
capacity at import terminals and approves the new players'
long-term plans to build their own facilities.
Privately run city gas distributor ENN Group and onshore LNG
investor Guanghui Energy Co Ltd were among the first to start
importing spot cargoes, renting space at PetroChina's
underutilised receiving terminals at Rudong and Dalian and each
bringing in at least one cargo since late 2014, according to
company officials.
Other new importers include trader JOVO Group and
independent oil and gas company Pacific Oil and Gas as China
works to meet clean energy targets calling for natural gas'
share in its energy mix to double.
Beijing is freeing up the nation's LNG trade as part of
broad reforms that allow private companies to invest in oil and
gas exploration as well as pipelines and tank farms, and to
engage in importing and exporting. The aim is to help secure
supplies while boosting competition and efficiency in an energy
sector long dominated by state firms.
"There will be sizeable room for independents to grow,
either by building their own receiving terminals or taking
stakes in large existing terminals," said Li Qingping, advisor
to city gas distributor Shenzhen Gas in southern
China.
The new non-state buyers have taken about six spot cargoes
so far this year, said traders involved in LNG trades into
China. That compares with around 45 total cargoes of LNG
imported in the first four months of the year, based on official
customs data and the typical size of LNG tanker shipments.
Independents could account for as much as 30 percent of
China's LNG import market by around 2030, said industry experts,
benefiting suppliers from Australia to North America in a market
where spot prices LNG-AS tumbled over the past year as slowing
Asian economies met expanding supplies.
Import terminals built by state-run energy companies over
the past decade are being used at just over 50 percent of
capacity, in part because of receiving room built ahead of
supplies to be delivered out of Australia when new LNG projects
come online there this year and next.
In the first four months of the year, LNG imports are
running 4.5 percent behind last year due to high contract prices
and overstocking ahead of last winter, while pipeline flows have
surged 32 percent over the same period.
NEW BUYERS
Last year in April, Beijing said parties such as ENN Group -
parent of Hong Kong-listed ENN Energy Holdings - and
Shenzhen Gas could lease and use that idle infrastructure, and
independent energy companies and small buyers are taking
advantage of Asia's low spot prices to bring in LNG at a lower
cost than some of the supplies contracted by state importers
such as PetroChina.
Companies are also building and planning their own receiving
and storage facilities so they can have more control over their
future purchase prices and volumes.
ENN won Beijing's nod this February to build a 3 million
tonne-per-year receiving facility off the east coastal city of
Zhoushan, and Guanghui is building a receiving terminal in
eastern Jiangsu province, company officials said.
Huadian Group, a state utility, is also venturing
into the LNG sector, taking a 5 percent stake in an $11 billion
Canadian gas export project and planning to build a receiving
terminal on China's southeast coast.
"China is set to see more active spot trade with the
government policy support including market access and gradual
price deregulation, and firms like ENN approved to build
receiving terminals," Ma Shenyuan, vice president of ENN Group,
told an LNG seminar in April.
SUPPLIERS CAUTIOUS
Top global energy consumer China aims to more than double
the share natural gas has in its energy mix to 13-15 percent by
2030 from about 6.5 percent now, seeing the fuel as more
effective than renewables in cutting emissions and tackling air
pollution.
China is raising gas imports from Central Asia and Russia
via pipelines and from producers such as Qatar and Papua New
Guinea as LNG. Some experts are forecasting LNG shipments to
triple by 2025 from last year's 20 million tonnes.
The country's current 12 terminals - with a total capacity
of about 38 million tonnes per year - were used at just 52
percent of their capacity in the first four months of 2015,
leaving plenty of room for new players to enter the market.
While welcoming the new buyers, suppliers remain cautious,
especially when negotiating longer-term supplies with the
independent companies.
"They don't really have a strong balance sheet, or lack a
pipeline network," said a marketing executive with a North
American exporter.
Recently a small Chinese buyer had to turn away an LNG
delivery from Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa because it lacked the
credit rating to swing the deal, according to industry sources
and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal.
